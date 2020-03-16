Apple postpones filming of Apple TV+ Shows

Apple suspends filming of Apple TV+ shows such as “Foundation,” “The Morning Show,” “Lisey’s Story,” “See,” “For All Mankind and “Servant.” The suspension if on the projects from outside the studios.

According to Hollywood reporter, Apple shut down its production on “The Morning Show,” and the reason for this announcement was to ensure the safety of the cast and crew from catching coronavirus. Apple imposes the temporary shutdown on production on all Apple TV+ shows which are currently filming. “See,” “The Morning Show,” “For All Mankind,” and “Servant” was filming season two episodes. “Lisey’s Story” and “Foundation” were filming their first season.

Netflix has also shut down production on all scripted TV and film for the next two weeks in Canada and the USA. According to the resources, Disney TV Studios has also shut down filming on its 16 pilots. Paramount TV Studios, CBS, CW, and Showtime also postponed production on some TV content, but not all. Several other studios such as Warner Bros. Television Group also halt the production of TV shows and pilots currently in production.

There are no reports as to when the production of these Apple TV+ shows will resume. Several movies were due to release now seeking a date later this year due to the outbreak.