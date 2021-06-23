Apple promo gives Apple TV users free Paramount+ for one month

Apple has recently stated that Apple TV users can watch one month free of Paramount+ through the app.

The promo was announced via tweet and will be available until June 30. Paramount+, formerly CBS All Access was launched in March as part of the Viacom CBS streaming extension and offers more than 30,000 episodes from MTV, Comedy Central, BET and others. Original Paramount programming and movies are also available to watch.

The rebranded streaming service initially went live in Latin America and the US. In Canada, CBS All Access will undergo the same treatment but the content won’t be available until later this year. The company intends to expand to Nordic countries and Australia in 2021.

Those who are interested can add Paramount+ as an Apple TV channel. After the one month trial period ends the subscription costs $4.99 monthly with ads, or $9.99 without ads. Subscriptions can be purchased at the standalone Paramount+ app or within the Apple TV platform.