Apple Receives Six Emmy Nominations in the News and Documentary Niche

Apple TV+ has received six nominations in its documentary niche for ‘Fathom’, ‘The Line’ and others.

Apple claimed 52 Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2022 on thirteen titles. This year, the Cupertino-based company is looking to do the same on its documentary line. ‘The Line’, which focuses on modern warfare has two nominations, namely ‘Outstanding Investigative Documentary’ and ‘Best Documentary’, while nature documentary film ‘Fathom’ has received two Emmy nominations, namely ‘Outstanding Science & Technology Documentary’ and ‘Outstanding Sound: Documentary’.

‘Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson’ garnered the ‘Outstanding Sound: Documentary’ while ‘9/11: Inside the President’s War Room’ received the ‘Outstanding Editing: Documentary’ nomination for a total of six.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will be presenting the News and Documentary Emmy Awards and aim to highlight US documentary programming and national news. The 43rd Emmy Award News and Documentary winners will be revealed on September 28 and 29 this year.