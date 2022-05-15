Apple releases Apple TV+ “Cha Cha Real Smooth’ trailer online

Apple has recently uploaded a new trailer video for its upcoming film ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’.

‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ is defined as an ‘unconventional love story’ and will be an exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming platform. It revolves around a college graduate Andrew and how his life turned around when he met Domino. A complicated love triangle unfolds between Andrew, Domino and her fiance.

‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ stars Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett, Evan Assante and Vanessa Burghardt, with Cooper Raiff serving as the writer and director. The Apple original is set to be available to watch on June 17 on the streaming service and in select theaters.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and costs $4.99 a month. The service comes in several Apple One tier packages and features original content such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Severance’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘For All Mankind’, among others.