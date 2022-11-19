Apple releases ‘Emancipation’ trailer video

Apple TV+ recently released its trailer video for the upcoming movie ‘Emancipation’.

The video is nearly three minutes in length and tells the story of a man who escapes 1800 slavery. The film has Antoine Fuqua as the director and Bill Collage as the writer, and stars Hollywood actor Will Smith as the main protagonist, Peter.

‘Emancipation- Official Trailer’ can now be viewed on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel. The description of the video claims that it’s a ‘triumphant story’, with Peter having to evade unforgiving swamps and hunters as he makes his way to freedom. ‘Emancipation’ is set to debut on theatres first on December 2, followed by a straight-to-streaming showing on December 9.

‘Emancipation’ has had several delays in production due to COVID, Georgia’s shift in voting laws, and being targeted by a lawsuit. It’s seen as an Oscar contender after the hit film ‘CODA’. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month.