Apple releases season 4 trailer of ‘For All Mankind’ series

Apple TV+ has released an official trailer video for the fourth season of the alternate sci-fi show ‘For All Mankind’

The trailer video is just under two minutes in length and updates the viewer as to what happened in the previous seasons. According to the video description, the fourth season fast-forwards 8 years after season 3 and takes the viewer to Mars. In the year 2003, the focus is on mining valuable minerals that could change the future of Mars and Earth colonies.

The fourth season of ‘For All Mankind’ will debut on November 10. It will have ten episodes total, with a new one added on a weekly basis until January 12 next year. ‘For All Mankind’ stars Joel Kinnaman, Casey Johnson, Jodi Balfour, Shantel VanSanten, Coral Pena, Krys Marshall, and more. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘See’, ‘Ted Lasso’, and more.