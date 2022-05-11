Apple reveals ‘Essex Serpent’ behind the scenes video

Apple has recently uploaded a new, behind the scenes trailer for its upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘The Essex Serpent’.

‘The Essex Serpent – An Inside Look’ is roughly around 3 minutes in length and starts with the actress, Claire Danes, describing her character and how she began searching for a mythological creature in Essex. The drama series is based on the novel with the same name and penned by Sarah Perry.

Tom Hiddleston will star in the series and pair up with Danes as the show progresses. The production company, See-Saw Films is the same one as ‘Slow Horses’, another Apple TV+ exclusive. Cilo Barnard serves as the director while Anna Symon will be the producer.

‘The Essex Serpent’ will become available to watch on the Apple TV+ streaming platform beginning May 13 and only with the first two episodes. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and can be bundled with other Apple services via Apple One.