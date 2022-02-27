Apple reveals first trailer for ‘Pachinko’

Apple today has showed a trailer video for its upcoming Apple TV+ drama series ‘Pachinko’.

‘Pachinko’ is described by Apple as a ‘sweeping saga’ that details the hopes and dreams of 4 generations of a Korean immigrant family. Production has begun since 2020 and stars notable personalities Yuh-Jung Youn, Jin Ha, Lee Minho and Minha Kim.

The drama series spans international locations such as Korea, Japan and the US. It will be available in English, Japanese and Korean. ‘Pachinko’ is based on the best selling novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee and is written by Soo Hugh.

Apple first had the series in its sights in 2018, and bought the rights for the series in 2019. A year later, the crew and cast were finalized, and work began simultaneously and in multiple countries. ‘Pachinko’ joins other international drama series such as ‘Losing Alice’ and ‘Tehran’ within the Apple TV+ platform.