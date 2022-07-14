Apple reveals first trailer video for Apple TV+ ‘Amber Brown’

Viewers can get a sneak peek at the upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Amber Brown’.

‘Amber Brown’ is a live action kids and family series adapted from the books of the same name. ‘Amber Brown’ tells the story of a girl finding her passion in music and art in the wake of family problems.

Amber Brown will be portrayed by Carsyn Rose, alongside Darin Brooks, Sarah Drew, Michael Yo, Ashley Williams and Liliana Inouye. Bonnie Hunt will serve as the director and executive producer, along with Bob Higgins and Jon Rutherford.

The trailer video is about two minutes in length and gives viewers a glimpse of what to expect when the series comes out on July 29. Those interested can watch the official trailer on Apple’s YouTube channel.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 and includes several kids and children’s shows such as ‘Pinecone & Pony’ and ‘Duck & Goose’, among others. The streaming service is also included in the Apple One bundle.