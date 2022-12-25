iLoungeNewsApple TV

Apple reveals MLS match schedules for 2023

By Samantha Wiley
Published
Apple TV
Advertisements

Major League Soccer published its upcoming league games ahead of the 2023 season.

MLS Match

All the matches in the MLS list will appear on Apple TV in more than 100 countries, courtesy of a ten-year partnership between Apple and the MLS. A subscription to some of the games is available; however, Apple TV+ users can get most of the broadcast games for free.

MLS Season Pass will become available starting the first of February at a $14.99 monthly price tag. Those who want to get the complete season can pay $99 for the whole thing. In the meantime, Apple TV+ subscribers can pay only $79 or $12.99. Season ticket holders receive a complimentary MLS Season Pass as well.

The Cupertino-based company has also published a list of games for the upcoming season, with a caption that says ‘MLS is Back’. In similar news, there are rumors that the Apple TV app will be showing up on the Android ecosystem.

Advertisements
Photo of author

@EditorWiley

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.