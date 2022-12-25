Apple reveals MLS match schedules for 2023

Major League Soccer published its upcoming league games ahead of the 2023 season.

All the matches in the MLS list will appear on Apple TV in more than 100 countries, courtesy of a ten-year partnership between Apple and the MLS. A subscription to some of the games is available; however, Apple TV+ users can get most of the broadcast games for free.

MLS Season Pass will become available starting the first of February at a $14.99 monthly price tag. Those who want to get the complete season can pay $99 for the whole thing. In the meantime, Apple TV+ subscribers can pay only $79 or $12.99. Season ticket holders receive a complimentary MLS Season Pass as well.

The Cupertino-based company has also published a list of games for the upcoming season, with a caption that says ‘MLS is Back’. In similar news, there are rumors that the Apple TV app will be showing up on the Android ecosystem.