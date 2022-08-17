Apple reveals new ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ first look video

A new first look page for Apple TV+ ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ has appeared online.

‘Lessons in Chemistry’ is set to appear on Apple TV next year. The series is adapted from the book of the same name, written by Bonnie Garmus. The show tells the story of an aspiring scientist who was fired from her job, and became a cooking show host to great success.

The main protagonist, Elizabeth Zott will be played by Brie Larson alongside Hollywood luminaries such as Aja Naomi King, Lewis Pullman, Thomas Mann, Patrick Walker, Beau Bridges, Kevin Sussman and Stephanie Koenig.

The introduction is set on Apple’s official page and is available for those who are interested in watching the series. The exact launch date is yet to be announced, but ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ will be joining other Apple TV+ dramas, such as the alternate sci-fi show ‘For All Mankind’ and workplace drama ‘Severance’, among others.