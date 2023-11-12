Apple reveals new ‘Masters of the Air’ trailer video

Apple TV has posted an official trailer video for the upcoming series ‘Masters of the Air’

‘Masters of the Air’ is labeled as the third installation of the ‘Band of Brothers’ series and ‘The Pacific’. Amblin Television is the company behind the series and developed by HBO. The series tells the story of the 100th Bombardment Group of the US Army Air Forces during the WW2 era. It’s written by John Orloff, the same figure behind the hit TV show ‘Band of Brothers’

You've been waiting over a decade for this. The teaser for Masters of the Air is here.



The 9-part series event premieres January 26. pic.twitter.com/K9tFtWod8M — Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 9, 2023

The 9-part drama series is set to debut on January 26, 2024, on Apple TV+. Steven Spielberg, Gary Goetzman, and Tom Hanks serve as the executive producers, while Austin Butler, Anthony Boyle, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, Nate Mann, Branden Cook, Ncuti Gatwa, and Josiah Cross play various roles in the show.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and can be bundled alongside other Apple services.