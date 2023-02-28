Apple reveals new ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 trailer video

Apple has released a full trailer video for its 3rd and final season of Apple TV+ show ‘Ted Lasso’.

‘Ted Lasso – Season 3 Official Trailer’ is now live on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel. The two-minute video showcases Ted and other popular characters going to work. The cast started filming on March 6 last year, nearly one full year before it launched on Apple’s streaming service. The third season is believed to be the last, although there were hints that it would be extended.

‘Ted Lasso’ tells the story of an American football coach sent to the UK to lead a team of soccer players. Ted Lasso is played by Jason Sudeikis, alongside Hollywood personalities Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Keeley Hazell, and Brendan Hunt, among others.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original shows, such as ‘Severance’, ‘Pretzel and the Puppies’, ‘Luck’, and ‘Shrinking’.