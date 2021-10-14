Apple reveals new trailer for ‘The Shrink Next Door’

Apple has recently uploaded a new trailer for its upcoming Apple TV+ comedy show, ‘The Shrink Next Door’ featuring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell.

The 2-minute video shows how the two met, and what seems like a normal patient-psychiatrist relationship soon turns dysfunctional and manipulative. ‘The Shrink Next Door’ is based on a true story of Dr. Isaac Herschkopf and Martin Markowitz.

The show stars Ferrell, Rudd and others, including Casey Wilson, Kathryn Hahn and more. It’s scripted by Georgia Pritchett and directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz.

‘The Shrink Next Door’ is expected to launch November 12 on the Apple TV+ platform, with its first three episodes available to watch. After that, subsequent episodes will become available weekly.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and features originals such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Greyhound’ and ‘Defending Jacob’, among others. It costs $4.99 a month and has a free 7 day trial for those interested in trying it out.