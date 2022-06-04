Apple reveals ‘Prehistoric Planet – An Inside Look’ video

As is customary for high-profile Apple TV+ releases, there’s now an ‘inside look’ video of the prehistoric documentary series ‘Prehistoric Planet’.

‘Prehistoric Planet’ is an Apple TV+ show that features little-known facts and behaviors of dinosaurs. It uses cutting-edge technology for dinosaurs set in natural landscapes. Famed commentator Sir David Attenborough serves as the narrator for the first season.

The ‘inside look’ video, which is around two minutes in length features executive producers Jon Favreau and Michael Gunton detailing what viewers can expect as they watch the series on the Apple TV+ platform.

The first season has concluded and is available to watch on Apple TV+. The five-night documentary event is exclusive to Apple’s streaming service, which costs $4.99 a month. Apple TV+ can be bundled with other Apple services, such as Apple Arcade or Apple Music within the Apple One subscription bundle and at a slightly discounted price.