Apple reveals teaser for Apple TV+ show ‘Liaison’

Apple today has revealed an official first look image of its upcoming thriller series ‘Liaison’.

‘Liaison’ is a high-stakes thriller that features Hollywood stars Eva Green and Vincent Cassel. Apple describes the series as a ‘multilayered plot’ that combines political intrigue and espionage set against a background of enduring love. The series will initially have six episodes total, with more potentially on the way.

‘Liaison’ will be exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming platform and has a premier date of February 24, 2023. New episodes will be available on a weekly basis. Aside from Green and Cassel, the cast includes Gerard Lanvin, Stanislas Merhar, Peter Mullan, Irene Jacob, and Daniel Francis.

The series is written and created by Virginie Brac. Stephen Hopkins is the director, and Gub Neal, Cassel, Hopkins, Edward Barlow, Jean-Benoit Gillig, Sandra McDermott, and Justin Thomson serve as executive producers.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original shows and movies.