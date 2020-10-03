Apple reveals ‘The Snoopy Show’ teaser

Today, Apple has put up a new teaser video for ‘The Snoopy Show’, which is set to debut on Apple TV+ February 5, 2021.

‘The Snoopy Show’ trailer is only about a minute long and features various antics by character. You can watch it on Apple TV’s official YouTube channel.

‘The Snoopy Show’ is the second iteration of Apple’s partnership with Peanuts Worldwide and DHX Media. In 2019 Apple showed ‘Snoopy in Space’ featuring the Peanuts gang, and a cartoonish documentary titled ‘Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10’.

‘Peanuts in Space’ has garnered Apple an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Program. The Cupertino-based company has vowed to produce more Peanuts content for Apple TV+ in the coming years.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service that costs $4.99 a month. It has a free 7 day trial and features exclusive content such as ‘Defending Jacob’ ‘The Beastie Boys Story’ and ‘Ted Lasso’, among others.