Apple reveals ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Apple TV+ film trailer

Apple has recently shared a new trailer video for its Apple TV+ film ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, directed by Joel Coen.

The minute-long video reveals the movie’s black and white settings, dark tone and direction. A notable voice in the video says ‘by the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes’. The movie is an adaptation of the classic and arrives to theaters December 25, then to Apple’s streaming platform on January 14.

Critics have called the film ‘ambitious’, with some of the scenes being shot exclusively on-set. Joel Coen, the director, says he prefers sound stages because of its ‘unreality’ atmosphere.

Lord Macbeth will be played by Denzel Washington, while Lady Macbeth will be played by Frances McDormand. Other notable actors and actresses include Alex Hassell, Kathryn Hunter, Brendan Gleeson, Bertie Carvel, Corey Hawkins and Harry Melling.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features Apple originals such as ‘Greyhound’ and ‘Ted Lasso’.