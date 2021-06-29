Apple rolls out new ‘Schmigadoon!’ trailer

Apple has recently uploaded a new trailer video for its upcoming Apple TV+ comedy musical, ‘Schmigadoon!’

‘Schmigadoon!’ tells the story of a couple who went on a backpacking journey to rekindle their romance and discovered a magical, 1940s town called ‘Schmigadoon!’ Here, they are unable to leave until they find ‘true love’.

The Apple TV+ musical comedy stars Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong as the main characters, with luminaries such as Jane Krakowski, Fred Armisen, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jaime Camil and Aaron Tveit.

The 2-minute video gives viewers a glimpse of what’s about to happen and shows off the 40s theme and musical comedy they’d expect from the show. ‘Schmigadoon!’ is set to launch on Apple TV+ on July 16 and joins Central Park, a musical series that’s already on the streaming platform.

Those interested can watch the new trailer video on Apple TV+ official YouTube channel.