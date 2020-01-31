Apple ropes Netflix engineer to bolster Apple TV+ support team

A former Netflix engineer has been hired by Apple to oversee its Apple TV+ and other services’ technical support aspects. Ruslan Meshenberg has been a part of Netflix’s platform and worked in various projects that made it faster and more consistent. Meshenberg also acted as an infrastructure engineer to ensure movies and shows played as they should.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Meshenberg’s employment signifies Apple’s shift from cloud to third-party providers in order to save money. The Cupertino-based company’s internet services operation is being handled by former Twitter engineer Michael Abbott.

There have been few complaints of bugs and slowdowns in the Apple TV+ service, which means Apple is doing a good job of managing its platform. The recent hire of Meshenberg ensures that the platform will continue running smoothly even as the service scales with new content and a larger customer base.