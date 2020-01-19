Apple sends customers reminders to activate their free 12 month Apple TV+ subscription

Those who recently bought an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac will be getting push notifications to redeem their free 1-year Apple TV+ subscription. Emails that have the same message are being sent as well.

Customers can activate their free trial within 3 months after purchasing eligible Apple devices. The promotion window starts September 10, i.e., if you bought an iPad today then the promo is good until April.

Activating the Apple TV+ offer will set the subscription to auto-renew; after the 12 months is up, the user will be charged $4.99 per month. Canceling the subscription will end the promo, and if you change your mind you will need to pay the monthly fee.

The exact date of when the free trial ends can be seen when you go to your Apple ID subscriptions. Head to Settings, then (your name) and go to Subscriptions on the iPad and iPhone.