Apple sends emails regarding extended access of free Apple TV+

Apple is reminding Apple TV+ free subscribers about its extension of the service.

Today, Apple TV+ subscribers should be getting an email about the 3 month extension of their service. The new end date of the free trial is set until February of 2021.

The move to extend the free trial was revealed just last week. Individuals who bought an Apple device starting September 2019 received an invite for free Apple TV+ starting November 1 of the same year.

Apple TV+ customers who paid the annual or monthly plan will be getting a $4.99 credit until February. Those who signed up after January this year will not be eligible for the extension.

Apple is offering customers the chance to discover and catch up on returning shows and Apple Originals, as well as watch Emmy Award winner ‘The Morning Show’ and blockbuster movie ‘Greyhound’. Newcomers and must-watch content include ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Tiny World’ and more.