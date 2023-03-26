Apple shares ‘Inside Look’ Video on Ted Lasso season 3

Apple recently uploaded a new video to reveal behind-the-scenes in the latest season of ‘Ted Lasso’.

The video, titled ‘Ted Lasso – An Inside Look: Season 3 Rebuilding Richmond’ is nearly four minutes in length and discusses the scenario in which the team (AFC Richmond) is expected to finish in last place. Coach Nate moved in with West Ham as head coach, while others try to fill the void left by him. Taking head-style interviews with the cast, including Nick Mohammed, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Juno Temple mark the bulk of the content, and some discuss how the show parallels their lives and more.

Those interested can watch the video on Apple’s official YouTube channel. Currently, the third season of the show and its first two episodes are available on Apple TV+. The service costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘Shrinking’, ‘Mythic Quest’, and ‘Truth Be Told’.