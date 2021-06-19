Apple shortens free Apple TV+ to 3 Months

Owners of new and eligible Apple devices will find that they’ll only get Apple TV+ free for three months instead of the 1 year period offered before.

Starting July 1 this year, all devices that are eligible will come with 3 months of Apple TV+ without any extra costs. After the trial period is over users will have to pay $4.99 a month to continue watching or cancel the streaming service.

Apple TV+ was first launched in 2020, with subsequent free trials being extended until the end of June this year. The earliest subscribers are now on the paid version and are receiving refund credits. It was believed that Apple wanted its user base to continue watching their favorite shows until the second season and beyond.

Apple TV+ has built up a catalog of content, ranging from blockbuster movies to documentaries and original TV shows, including ‘Greyhound’, ‘Snoopy in Space’ and ‘Ted Lasso’, among others.