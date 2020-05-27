Apple showcases Apple TV+ content for kids

Earlier today Apple shared an ad “The Next Generation” that features new Apple TV+ content for kids.

The video description says that the content has original films and TV series which will inspire the next generation of the kids. The video calls the kids as dreamers, believers, and explorers whom the content will inspire. All this content will be available on Apple TV+.

The ad includes the shows from Apple TV+ such as “Snoopy in Space,” “Helpsters,” and”Ghost Writer.” The ad also includes a short film called Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth.”

According to Apple the purpose of this ad is to increase the ‌Apple TV‌+ subscriptions. Apple released the ad because of the completion given by rival streaming services like, Netflix, and Disney+. Both these services have an abundance of content for children.

There was also a rumor earlier that Apple might try and buy some old kids shows to ensure that Apple’s library for kids is up to the mark. Apple also many original productions, but these alone cannot compete for the rivals. Apple will add more content to make its Apple TV+ library for kids more competitive.