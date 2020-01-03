Apple signs Richard Plepler to a 5-year Apple TV+ deal

Richard Plepler, former chairman and CEO of HBO has signed a 5-year agreement to produce Apple TV+ content. Eden Productions, Plepler’s new company will be tasked to create films, documentaries, and TV shows.

Richard Plepler

Plepler has worked for 27 years at HBO before resigning in February of 2019. Under his leadership the media company has produced hits such as ‘Six Feet Under’, ‘The Wire’, ‘Sopranos’ and ‘Game of Thrones’.

In an interview, Plepler said he was an admirer of Eddy Cue, Apple’s chief of services and software. The moment he left HBO he received a call from Cue who wanted to bring Plepler in for Apple TV+. Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg will be working with the former HBO CEO.

Apple has signed multiple contracts with different producers, directors and companies, including Oprah Winfrey, Imagine Documentaries, A24, Justin Lin, Alfonso Cuaron and Jason Katimas for its subscription-based service.