Apple Sports Launches in Mexico

The Apple Sports app is now available to users in Mexico.

Apple recently updated the app with new content from the annual English pre-season starter FA Community Shield. The game will be played between the FA Cup winners and current Premier League champions. This year, it’s the Crystal Palace versus the Liverpool Football Club, and it will be held in London at Wembley Stadium on August 10. The new version also sees the app in Mexico, joining Canada, the United Kingdom, and the US.

Apple Sports users in Mexico will now be able to watch Liga MX and follow the MLS Leagues Cup. Apple said that box score information will come up so fans can see their favorite player’s stats in real-time. In June, the app was updated with tennis information and a new home screen. The Apple Sports app initially launched in 2024 and is free to download in supported regions.