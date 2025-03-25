Apple TV

Apple starting construction of Apple TV+ studios in Culver

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is making its move to construct two new studios for Apple TV+ production in Culver, California.

In July 2021, Apple searched for a suitable site for office space and a dedicated studio. Several months later, the Cupertino-based company found one in Culver and bought 550,000 square feet of land. Apple had to gain permission for plans for two years, but work is finally being done in construction terms. Urbanize recently reported that several cranes have appeared on-site at 888 Venice Blvd. The site is believed to house two large buildings for production and offices, and one will be five stories while the other will be four stories. There will be parking space for about 1,200 cars as well.

Apple will be making multiple street-level entries as well as drop-off points for shuttle buses. The construction will take up around 536,000 square feet, while the rest is planned for open spaces.

