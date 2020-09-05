Apple teases new Apple TV+ trailer for ‘Tehran’

Apple recently shared a new video clip of its upcoming spy thriller series ‘Tehran’, set to be released on the Apple TV+ platform.

‘Tehran’ is about a Mossad Israeli agent who goes on a dangerous mission in Tehran, played by Niv Sultan. Accompanying her is a cast of actors and actresses, namely Liraz Charhi, Shaun Toub, Menashe Noy and Shervin Alenabi.

Apple made a deal with Kan 11, an Israeli network and Cineflix Rights to co-produce the show. It will have eight episodes, three of which are to premiere on September 25. The fourth and subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

Apple TV+ content is growing since it started in November of 2019. Notable pilot shows include ‘For All Mankind’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Dickinson’ and ‘Servant’. The streaming subscription service costs $4.99 a month and can be accessed via Apple TV on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and others.