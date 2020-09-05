Apple teases new Apple TV+ trailer for ‘Tehran’

Tehran

Apple recently shared a new video clip of its upcoming spy thriller series ‘Tehran’, set to be released on the Apple TV+ platform.

‘Tehran’ is about a Mossad Israeli agent who goes on a dangerous mission in Tehran, played by Niv Sultan. Accompanying her is a cast of actors and actresses, namely Liraz Charhi, Shaun Toub, Menashe Noy and Shervin Alenabi.

Apple made a deal with Kan 11, an Israeli network and Cineflix Rights to co-produce the show. It will have eight episodes, three of which are to premiere on September 25. The fourth and subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

Apple TV+ content is growing since it started in November of 2019. Notable pilot shows include ‘For All Mankind’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Dickinson’ and ‘Servant’. The streaming subscription service costs $4.99 a month and can be accessed via Apple TV on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and others.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.