Apple to create new docuseries featuring Oprah, Spike Lee, Manuel Mirando and others

A new docuseries, entitled ‘Dear…’ will be released for the Apple TV+ platform. The show focuses on famous people and their ‘cinematic and inventive approach’ as revealed by people who were touched and expressed in letters.

‘Dear…’ will have ten episodes in total and is set to debut during springtime. The show will feature popular figures such as Stevie Wonder, Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Misty Copeland, Aly Raisman, Yara Shahidi, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Steinem, and others.

The premise of ‘Dear…’ was inspired by the ‘Dear Apple’ campaign where Apple Watch users ‘read’ letters on how the smartwatch changed their lives for the better. RJ Cutler is the creator of the campaign, who’s also known for ‘The September Issue’, ‘American High’ and ‘If I Stay’.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month. It includes exclusive content such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘See’ and others.