Apple to revamp the Apple TV

It has been a while since the latest Apple TV release and its debut in October 2022. Key features noticed in the Apple TV 4K compared to the 2021 model was a faster A15 bionic chip, 128Gb hefty storage, and a slightly lighter and thinner build.

Advertisements

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple is on course to launch a new Apple TV model in 2024 during the first half. Apple is working on revamping the Apple TV with a faster processor, on top of its new speakers and future smart display. A new Apple TV could be revealed at the WWDC event on June 10.

the latest model is rumored to be faster than the A15 chip yet will be priced lower. Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, hints that the next Apple TV would have a starting price of just around $100. No big changes were rumored for the next model, but Gurman states that Apple thought about adding a built in camera so that users can use the tv independently instead of relying on an external source for video calls.