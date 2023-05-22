Apple to Sell ‘Ted Lasso’ Merchandise in June

Apple will start selling Apple TV+ ‘Ted Lasso’ merchandise on its official website.

‘Ted Lasso’ has become a cult hit ever since it launched on Apple TV+. According to a report by Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based company will partner up with Nike to bring ‘Ted Lasso’ merchandise to its Apple Store online. As it stands, Nike does not have a link to Apple products, but this might change soon.

The expected launch date of ‘Ted Lasso’ items is expected to go in June, and retail shops will have QR codes so customers can be directed to the right page. Apple does not usually sell clothing in its stores but this could change depending on the success of the ‘Ted Lasso’ merchandise.

‘Ted Lasso’ is an exclusive Apple TV+ series that has already entered its third season on the platform. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and can be bundled via Apple One packages.