Apple to soon launch Greatness Code on Apple TV+

According to Apple it will launch the new sports Docuseries “Greatness Code” in July on Apple TV+. This series’ first season will feature stories from the world-renowned athletes such as
Usain Bolt, Tom Brady, LeBron James, Shaun White, Alex Morgan, and many more.
Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports has co-producer of this sports documentary series. The director of this series is Gotham Chopra. It will be launching globally on July 10.
The first season will have a total of seven episodes. Each episode is a story of a different athlete that marks an important moment in their lives. The first season will include the following athletes:
- LeBron James is a four-time NBA MVP, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and also three-time NBA champion.
- Tom Brady who is a four-time Super Bowl MVP and a six-time Super Bowl champion
- Alex Morgan who is an Olympic gold medalist. She is also the co-captain of the Women’s National Soccer Team of the USA
- Shaun White who is also an Olympic gold medalist
- Usain Bolt who is the world’s fastest man. He has also been crowned an Olympic champion eight times
- Katie Ledecky who is a five-time Olympic gold medalist. She is also a 15-time world champion swimmer
- Kelly Slater who is an 11-time world champion surfer