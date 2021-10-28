Apple TV 4K and Apple TV+ to Launch in Korea

Apple will be introducing its streaming device and service in Korea, with ‘Dr. Brain’ spearheading the company’s adoption rate in the country.

‘Dr. Brain’ is set to be the centerpiece for the Apple TV and Apple TV+ launch in Korea. Both will be available come November 4. Eddy Cue, Apple Senior VP, mentioned that the company is happy to provide the best services and products to Korean customers, and that Apple has a history of collaboration with Korean developers, creators and artists.

Apple TV+ shows in Korea will have dub and subtitle options, and will have local services such as Disney+, B TV, Watch and Wave right from the get-go.

Eligible Apple device customers can get Apple TV+ free for 3 months. The Apple TV streaming device will be available to purchase on official Apple Stores in the region.

‘Dr. Brain’ is a Korean webtoon and stars Kim Jee-Woon as the director and Lee Sun-Kyun as the protagonist.