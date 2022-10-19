Apple TV 4K Drops to Just $104.49

How does a $74 discount on Apple’s latest streaming box sound? Today, you can get the 2021 Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote for just $104.49 from its original price of $179 on Amazon.

Sporting an A12 Bionic chip for improved video streaming performance, you’ll find the Apple TV 4K to be perfectly capable in running Apple Arcade and App Store games as well. For videos, the 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos immerse you with superb audio details and a crisp video experience.

You can watch your favorite shows on popular platforms like Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max, or share photos or videos from your iPad, iPhone or Mac. Finally, the Apple TV 4K can act as a hub for your HomeKit cameras and where you can view all your connected devices and accessories.

Grab the discounted Apple TV 4K at a low price of $104.49 today!