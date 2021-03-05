Apple TV+ acquires ‘Dr. Brain’ Korean webtoon series

Apple has recently purchased the rights to a series called ‘Dr. Brain’, based on a popular Korean web cartoon.

Lee Sun-Kyun, known for his role in ‘Parasite’ is set to be the show’s lead. Kim Jee-Woon will serve as the director and writer of the series. Currently, production for ‘Dr. Brain’ has already started in South Korea, and Apple says it should be available later this year.

‘Dr. Brain’ tells the story of a brain scientist who’s obsessed on finding out new ways to access memories and consciousness using cutting edge technology. It’s produced by Bound Entertainment in partnership with Dark Circle Pictures, Studiplex and Kakao Entertainment.

‘Dr. Brain’ joins globally-sourced content ‘Masters of the Air’ and ‘Pachinko’. The Apple subscription-based service costs $4.99 a month and features original content such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Billie Eilish- The World’s a Little Blurry’ and ‘The Snoopy Show’, among others.