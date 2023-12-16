Apple TV+ acquires ‘Murderbot’ series

Apple is finalizing a deal with Paramount Television Studios to bring ‘Murderbot’ into Apple TV+.

‘Murderbot’ is based on a bestselling novel by Martha Wells. Wells is a Nebula Award and Hugo Award winner. The science fiction series will be shown in 10 episodes and stars Alexander Skarsgard. Paul and Chris Weitz, known for their work in ‘Mozart in the Jungle’ and ‘About a Boy’ will be at the director’s helm. The Weitz brothers will also be the executive producers alongside Keith Levine and David Goyer. There is no exact date yet on when it will appear on Apple TV+.

David Goyer has worked with Apple TV+ before, executively producing the sci-fi series ‘Foundation’, which was currently renewed for a third season. In the same vein, the what-if show ‘For All Mankind’ is already in its fourth season. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and can be bundled with other services through the Apple One package.