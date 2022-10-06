Apple TV+ action thriller ‘Echo 3’ arriving November 23

By Samantha Wiley
A new thriller series is set to arrive on the Apple TV+ platform.

‘Echo 3’ is the newest action thriller show, featuring Hollywood actors Luke Evans alongside Michiel Huisman. ‘Echo 3’ tells the story of a young scientist who went missing, and the search conducted by her brother (portrayed by Luke Evans) and husband (portrayed by Michiel Huisman).

The series is directed by Mark Boal, the same one who ran ‘The Hurt Locker’ and ‘Zero Dark Thirty’, with cast members who include Bradley Whitford, Jessica Ann Collins, James Udom, Alejandro Furth, Martina Gusman, Maria Del Rosario and Juan Pablo Raba.

‘Echo 3’ is set to arrive November 23, with the first three episodes available to watch. New episodes will come on a weekly basis and will have both Spanish and English dialogue. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 and can be viewed via web browser, Apple TV, iPad, iPhone and Mac.

