Apple TV+ ad ‘Ladybug with Timotheé Chalamet’ video launches

Apple TV+ recently shared an ad about Timotheé Chalamet still not getting into the platform.

Titled ‘Ladybug with Timotheé Chalamet’ and running about 38 seconds in length, the ad starts with the actor browsing through Apple TV+ content and giving high praise to the actors. Sitting in a garden setting, Chalamet says ‘Apple, you wound me’, and continues, ‘clearly you understand art.’

At one point he held up a ladybug crawling on his hand while saying that Apple should phone him. ‘Ladybug with Timotheé Chalamet’ is the third ad for this theme, with ‘Call Me’ and ‘A Taste’ being the other two. It’s believed that Chalamet will be making his way to Apple’s streaming service but nothing has been announced at the moment.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $6.99 a month. It features original shows and films such as ‘CODA’, ‘Shrinking’, ‘Truth Be Told’, and ‘Slow Horses’, among others.