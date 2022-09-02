Apple TV+ added to T-Mobile Magenta Max

T-Mobile customers subscribed to the Magenta Max plan will be able to access Apple TV+ for free starting August 31.

The mobile network provider recently announced a partnership with Apple in giving away Apple TV+ with their packages. T-Mobile touts the fact that Magenta Max offers massive savings for customers each month, and the inclusion of Apple’s streaming service seems to cement this even more.

T-Mobile’s Magenta Max offers unlimited 5G on three lines, with 40GB of mobile hotspot and free Netflix HD. Prices start at $140 monthly and is currently the highest-tiered plan available for the network.

The promo does not apply to Apple One subscribers though, but they can redeem it as a separate subscription and save some money in the process.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and offers a plethora of original content, such as ‘See’, ‘Slow Horses’ and ‘Ted Lasso’. The service is also part of Apple One bundled packages.