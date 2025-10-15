Apple TV

Apple TV+ Adding F1 Movie On December

By Samantha Wiley
The F1 Movie will be available for streaming on December 12 on Apple TV+, as announced by Apple. The movie is produced by Lewis Hamilton, a legend in F1, and Jerry Bruckheimer. It’s directed by Joseph Kosinski, with Brad Pitt as the main protagonist.


The F1 Movie made $620 million at the Box Office, making it the sports film of the year and an Apple Original movie hailed as the highest-grossing to date. The movie follows Sonny Hayes, a veteran F1 driver trying to make a comeback in motorsport.

The F1 Movie was released globally on the 27th of June and has found major success, resulting in Apple rerunning the movie in theaters 2 months after it came to the movie house. Apple also made it available for purchase so you can watch the movie at home.

The demand and popularity of the movie has reportedly resulted in Apple pursuing streaming rights F1 in the U.S.


