Apple TV+ adds advertising executive in latest hire

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has hired a new executive to work on the ad business for the streaming service.

Business Insider recently reported that Joseph Cady will start working for Apple. Cady was an ad executive at NBC Universal, overseeing partnerships and having worked on strategy and development projects. Once he’s with Apple, Cady is believed to be on deck with global ad head Winston Crawford and ad sales executive Lauren Fry. The latest hiring is aligned with Apple apparently securing personnel with TV ad and video sales experience. Apple is rumored to be working on adding ad revenue for the streaming service, which will likely be an ad tier to Apple TV+.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ does not have any ad-supported tier, but its competitors Amazon Prime Video and Netflix had added them in the recent months. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including sports game broadcasts.

