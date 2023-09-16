Apple TV+ Adds DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Curses!’

Apple TV+ will have a new animated series in partnership with DreamWorks Animation.

‘Curses!’ is a spooky adventure comedy that tells the story of a curse turning Russ and Pandora’s father to stone. With the help of their mother Sky, the group aims to return stolen artifacts and appease their ancestors to bring their family together again. Jeff Dixon and Jeff Cooper serve as producers and writers, while the voice cast is made up of Andre Robinson (for Russ) and Gabrielle Nevaeh (for Pandora), with notable figures Rhea Perlman, Robert Englund, and James Marsters.

‘Curses!’ will premiere October 27 on Apple TV+ and is categorized as a children’s show alongside the season two launch of ‘Interrupting Chicken.’ Other Apple TV+ launches include the ‘Sharpe Island’ Halloween special that debuts October 20. DreamWorks Animation has produced content for Apple TV+, notably the award-winning ‘Stillwater’.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and can be bundled with other Apple services.