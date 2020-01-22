Apple TV+ ‘Amazing Stories’ release date revealed

Apple has revealed the launch date for its much-anticipated Apple TV+ show ‘Amazing Stories‘. On March 6, the Cupertino-based company’s first project with Steven Spielberg will be available to view.

Amazing Stories on Apple TV+

There will be six episodes to watch, and this includes the late actor Robert Forster’s last performance on camera. In the same press release, Apple also mentioned that it will launch ‘Trying’ on May 1 and the docuseries ‘Home’ on April 17. The comedy show revolves around growing up, relationships and love and stars Esther Smith, Rafe Spall, and Imelda Staunton. It’s the first British production made for Apple’s streaming platform.

The new ‘Amazing Stories’ is a reboot of the 1980’s show with the same name. Steven Spielberg will act as producer on the same series he made about 40 years ago.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s subscription-based service which costs $4.99 per month, with exclusives such as ‘For All Mankind’, ‘Servant’ and ‘The Morning Show’, among others.