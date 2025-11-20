Apple TV and MLS Changes Agreement And Will Be Ending on 2029

The MLS and Apple have announced changes to their deal in the middle of November this year and owners of the league were notified of the change in the terms of the deal during the meetings they hosted in Florida.

The 10-year agreement has been shortened and payments will see an increase in the following three seasons under the new terms agreed upon. Apple’s option to opt-out in 2027 has been eliminated. Apple will be moving all MLS matches into the normal subscription for Apple TV meaning you can stream the MLS playoffs, All Star Game, Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup, eliminating the need for an individual paid plan to stream them.

Payments have been updated where the MLS will gain $200 million for next year’s season, $107.5 million for the campaign that is shortened in 2027 and $275 million for seasons from 2027 to 2029. The MLS will get a chance to test the markets at an earlier date allowing for higher leverage compared to what they had back in 2022.