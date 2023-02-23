Apple TV+ animated Christmas film receives Bafta award

Apple’s original film ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ was recently awarded ‘Best Animation’ during the Baftas.

The animated film was hand-drawn and an adaptation of the book made by Charlie Mackesy. Apple and BBC collaborated on the animation and production, with notable names Jony Ive, Isobel Waller-Bridge, and Hannah Minghella. It debuted on BBC1 and Apple TV+ on Christmas last year. ‘The Boy..’ joins other Apple TV+ Bafta awardees ‘CODA’ and ‘9/11: Inside the President’s War Room’.

The recently-crowned original film tells the story of a boy who searches for his home and is accompanied by his friends. The voice cast includes Idris Elba, Tom Hollander, Jude Nicoll, and Gabriel Byrne, among others. The book creator, Mackesy, said that the journey to bringing it on the screen was ‘magical’, and he hoped that it would bring ‘joy, laughter and comfort’ to viewers on Christmas.

