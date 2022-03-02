Apple TV+ announces new Benjamin Franklin limited series

A new limited TV series based on the novel ‘A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France and the Birth of America’ will be hitting the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

The yet-untitled series tells the story of the inventor’s ‘greatest risk’ during his career. Apple will be working with ITV Studios America to bring the show to light, and will have Tim Van Patten and Kirk Ellis as the director and writer, respectively. Ellis will also serve as the executive producer.

The cast of ‘A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France and the Birth of America’ features Hollywood legend Michael Douglas, who will also be the series’ executive producer along with Mark Mostyn, Tony Krantz and Richard Plepler. Stacy Schiff, the book’s author, will serve as co-executive producer.

Michael Douglas is mostly known for his work in ‘Basic Instinct’, ‘Fatal Attraction’ and recently, ‘The Kominsky Method’. The distinguished Hollywood actor is the recent recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award.