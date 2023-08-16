Apple TV+ announces new Lionel Messi documentary

Apple TV+ recently revealed a new documentary about football star Lionel Messi.

Messi coming to the Inter Miami CF team and MLS has apparently benefited Apple. The streaming platform received a new viewership record, and MLS season pass subscriptions doubled as a result of the move. It seems that Apple is planning to ride this high with a documentary about the footballer’s life and every step.

The six-part documentary is yet to have a title, but the content will focus on the footballer’s move and his Leagues Cup debut. Apple claims that the series will take viewers on a trip to Messi’s attempts to win a Leagues Cup with his new team. The documentary also studies the impact Messi’s had in North American soccer as ‘Messi Mania’ sweeps the continent.

The announcement can be seen on the official Apple TV+ page. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content.