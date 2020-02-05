Apple TV App appears on select LG TVs

Today, LG has announced that they will be having Apple TV apps built right in some 2019 TV models in the US and 80-plus countries. This falls in line with the upcoming batch of smart TVs to debut this year.

For those who own a 2019 model LG TV, you may get the app via the LG Home launcher. Afterwards, you can access your iTunes and subscribe to various channels or purchase, rent and watch movies and TV shows.

The LG 2019 TV lineup are also compatible with AirPlay 2 so you can mirror your Mac, iPad or iPhone content straight to the TV.

This year, Apple TV app will be included in LG TV models such as UM6X and UM7X. 2019 LED TVs and NanoCell series SM8X and SM9X will see the app in the Home Launcher menu. LG says they will be adding the app to its 2018 TVs but didn’t provide an exact date.