Apple TV+ app launches on Ignite TVs and devices

Ignite streaming box and TV carrier Rogers has announced the launch of Apple TV+ on its platform.

The Canadian retail chain also announces that first time subscribers can get Apple TV+ free for 3 months, which runs from now until November 23 this year. In similar news, Roku and Samsung have mentioned that they are offering the streaming service free for 3 months.

Apple TV+ is now available on Apple products such as the Apple TV, iPad, Mac and iPhone, game consoles such as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5, Xbox One, Fire TV and Roku. It can also be viewed on browsers at tv.apple.com.

Apple TV+ is priced at $59.99 yearly or $5.99 monthly in Canada. Apple’s streaming platform has a plethora of original Apple content, including the hit comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’ and animated film ‘Luck’.